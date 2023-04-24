AEW Rampage Set For Earlier Timeslot In Two Weeks

The AEW Rampage in two weeks will air in an earlier timeslot than usual. The schedule on TNT’s website currently lists the May 5th episode of Rampage as airing at 5:30 PM ET, several hours earlier than the usual 10 PM ET timeslot. The preemption is due to the NHL Playoffs, which will be airing on the network starting at 6:30 PM throughout the rest of the night.

AEW has not yet confirmed the change, though they usually don’t until the Rampage the week before. Rampage has been shifted around the schedule as of late due to the NBA and NHL Playoffs.