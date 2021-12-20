AEW Rampage Sees Significant Boost In Ratings, Viewership For Last Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage, which brought in 571,000 viewers on TNT. That’s the highest viewership for the series since November 5 and up from the 503,000 viewers for the previous edition of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampaged posted a 0.23 rating with 306,000 viewers, and that’s the highest since October 29 and up from the 0.18 rating for the prior episode.

Overall, Rampage was up 14 percent in total viewership and 29 percent in the key demo.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 7 on cable.

Rampage featured Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero vs. The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish, Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a Submission Match, and much more.