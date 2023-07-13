wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Friday’s Episode of AEW Rampage

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 7-14-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling taped Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage last night in Saskatoon, following the live episode of Dynamite. Here are spoilers for the episode, via PWInsider:

* Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee def. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard
* Taya Valkyrie def. Izzy McQueen. Valkyrie challenged Toni Storm to an AEW Women’s title match at Battle of the Belts VII.
* Lance Archer def. Trent Beretta. Archer then attacked Chuck Taylor and challenged Orange Cassidy to an AEW International title match at Battle of the Belts VII.
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Mentallo
* Willow Nightingale def. Athena to advance to the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals.

