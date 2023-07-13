wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Friday’s Episode of AEW Rampage
July 13, 2023
All Elite Wrestling taped Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage last night in Saskatoon, following the live episode of Dynamite. Here are spoilers for the episode, via PWInsider:
* Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee def. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard
* Taya Valkyrie def. Izzy McQueen. Valkyrie challenged Toni Storm to an AEW Women’s title match at Battle of the Belts VII.
* Lance Archer def. Trent Beretta. Archer then attacked Chuck Taylor and challenged Orange Cassidy to an AEW International title match at Battle of the Belts VII.
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Mentallo
* Willow Nightingale def. Athena to advance to the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals.
