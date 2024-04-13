AEW Rampage To Air On Saturday Next Week, Other Preemptions Likely

AEW Rampage is airing on Saturday night next week, with more preemptions likely for successive weeks. PWInsider reports that NBA Playoff coverage next Friday will bump Rampage to air live Saturday night immediately after Collision.

The report adds that TNT has NHL Playoff double-headers set for April 26th, May 3rd, May 10th, and May 17th which means Rampage will likely be bumped to other times for those weeks too.