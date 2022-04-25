wrestling / News
AEW Rampage To Switch Times Frequently Due To NBA Playoffs
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW Rampage is set to switch times frequently in the coming weeks due to the NBA Playoffs. He stated that it would still air on Fridays each week, although that isn’t 100% confirmed.
This Friday, Rampage will air at its usual time.
On May 6, it’s currently listed in the TV Guide as 6 PM ET/3 PM PT, but that could change.
As long as there are NBA or NHL Playoffs on TNT on Friday nights, the start of Rampage is subject to change.
