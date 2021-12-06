AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Big Boost, Stays Below 500,000 Viewers

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which brought in 499,000 viewers. That’s a significant increase from the 431,000 viewers for the post-Thanksgiving episode but still the second-lowest viewership for the show since its debut in August.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.18 rating with 241,000 viewers, which is nearly identical to the same rating and 238,000 viewers for the previous edition of the show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Rampage finished No. 16 on cable on Friday.

Rampage featured Sammy Guevara defending the TNT title against Tony Nese, FTR vs. Pac and Penta El Zero M, and much more.