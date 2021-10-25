wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Down For Friday’s Episode
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage, which brought in 533,000 viewers on TNT. That’s down from the 578,000 viewers from the previous episode of the show.
In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.22 rating with 288,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.24 rating and 313,000 viewers from the prior week.
The show finished ninth on cable on Friday.
Rampage featured PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo in the main event, Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament action, and much more.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Talent Negations for Impact Wrestling, One Fell Through for Bound for Glory
- Backstage Reactions to Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Confrontation on Smackdown, Segment Edited For Replay
- Lex Luger On What His Relationship Was Like With Randy Savage, Having a Renewed Love For Wrestling
- Renee Paquette On Vince McMahon Screaming At Her For Ruining WWE Segment, Whether She Thinks Vince Holds Grudges