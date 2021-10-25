AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Down For Friday’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage, which brought in 533,000 viewers on TNT. That’s down from the 578,000 viewers from the previous episode of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.22 rating with 288,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.24 rating and 313,000 viewers from the prior week.

The show finished ninth on cable on Friday.

Rampage featured PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo in the main event, Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament action, and much more.