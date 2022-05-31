AEW Rampage Viewership Drops Again Following Timeslot Change

The live viewership numbers are in for the May 27 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show drew 341,000 viewers which is down from the 410,000 viewers the show drew the week before. It should be noted the episode once again aired in the earlier time slot of 6:30 PM EST time due to NHL Playoff coverage.

Brandon Thurston reported the 18 to 49 demographic rating delivered a 0.14 (183,000), which is down from the 0.15 demo the show drew last Friday.