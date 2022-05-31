wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Viewership Drops Again Following Timeslot Change
May 31, 2022 | Posted by
The live viewership numbers are in for the May 27 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show drew 341,000 viewers which is down from the 410,000 viewers the show drew the week before. It should be noted the episode once again aired in the earlier time slot of 6:30 PM EST time due to NHL Playoff coverage.
Brandon Thurston reported the 18 to 49 demographic rating delivered a 0.14 (183,000), which is down from the 0.15 demo the show drew last Friday.
AEW Rampage Friday on TNT at 6:30pm:
341,000 viewers
P18-49: 0.14 (183,000)
WWE Smackdown on Fox at 8pm:
1,878,000 viewers
P18-49: 0.43 (561,000)
📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/IKt3nX0Sr7
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Wardlow On Being Compared To Batista, Fan Reaction To His Babyface Turn In AEW
- MJF Says He Has A Lot To Think About, Tony Khan Declines To Comment On Situation
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW