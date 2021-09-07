AEW Rampage Viewership Drops Below 700,000 Viewers For All Out Go-Home Edition

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which was the go-home edition of the show prior to the All Out pay-per-view. Rampage brought in 696,000 viewers, which was the lowest viewership of the four episodes in the series thus far and down from the 722,000 viewers from the previous episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demo, Rampage earned a 0.31 rating with 397,000 viewers, which was also from the 0.34 rating and 434,000 viewers from the prior week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Rampage was fourth on cable, with college football on ESPN leading the way.

Thurston also notes that the 30-minute Countdown to All Out special that followed Rampage was watched by 361,000 viewers and posted a 0.18 in the key demo.