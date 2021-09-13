AEW Rampage Viewership Drops For Third Straight Week

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage, which brought in 670,000 viewers on TNT. That’s a new series-low through five episodes of Rampage and the third straight week viewership has dropped for the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, AEW Rampage notched a 0.27 rating with 347,000 viewers, and that’s also a series-low and down from the 0.31 rating and 397,000 viewers from the previous episode.

Overall, Rampage was down four percent in total viewership and 13 percent in the key demo.

Rampage featured Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster, and much more.