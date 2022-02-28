AEW Rampage Viewership Slightly Up, Ratings Down Against Network News Coverage

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which brought in 473,000 viewers on TNT. That’s slightly up from the 471,000 viewers for the special 7 PM ET edition for the previous episode, but it’s the lowest total viewership for the series in its regular timeslot since December 31.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.18 rating, and that’s down from the 0.20 rating for the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Rampaged finished No. 46 on cable on Friday, with many spots dominated by CNN and FOX News coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The NBA regular season game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN led the way with a 0.50 rating in the key demo.

Rampage featured Sammy Guevara defending the TNT title against Andrade, Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match, and much more.