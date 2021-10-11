AEW Rampage Notches Just Over 500,000 Viewers, Ratings Also See Significant Drop

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage, which brought in 502,000 viewers on TNT. That’s a new series-lower in viewership, and it’s down from the 622,000 viewers for the previous episode.

Viewership for Rampage has now dropped seven straight weeks since CM Punk’s return to wrestling on August 20.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.17 rating, which is also a new series-low and down from the 0.25 rating in the demo for the previous edition of the show.

Rampage ranked No. 15 on cable on Friday, with the MLB playoffs on both TBS and FOX owning the top three spots.

The show featured CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia, the Lucha Bros defending the AEW Tag Team titles against The Acclaimed, Ricky Starks defending the FTW title against Brian Cage, and much more.