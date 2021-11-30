AEW Rampage Viewership Hits Series-Low For Post-Thanksgiving Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s post-Thanksgiving edition of AEW Rampage, which brought in just 431,000 viewers on TNT. That’s the lowest viewership for the show since it debuted in August and down from the 556,000 viewers for the previous episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.18 rating with 238,000 viewers, and that’s the second-lowest rating in the show’s history and down from the 0.22 rating for the prior edition.

Thurston notes that Rampage was down 32 percent with viewers over age 50 more than within the 18 to 49 demo, which was down 18 percent.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Rampaged finished No. 17 on cable on Friday.

Rampage featured Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler YUTA, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, and much more.