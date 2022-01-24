AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Up For Last Week’s Live Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s live edition of AEW Rampage, which brought in 594,000 viewers on TNT. That’s the highest viewership for the show since November 5 and up from the 526,000 viewers for the previous episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.24 rating with 318,000 viewers, and that’s the highest for the show in its normal timeslot since October 29 and up from the 0.20 rating for the prior edition.

Overall, Rampage was up 13 percent in total viewership and 24 percent in the key demo. Thurston notes that the male 18-34 demo was up 80 percent to the prior four weeks.

Rampage featured Jon Moxley’s return match against Ethan Page, Jade Cargill defending the TBS title against Anna Jay, and much more.