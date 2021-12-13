AEW Rampage Viewership Slightly Up, Ratings Hold Steady For Hook’s Debut Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which featured the much-anticipated debut of Hook. Rampage brought in 503,000 viewers on TNT, and that’s slightly up from the 499,000 viewers from the previous episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.18 rating with 237,000 viewers, and that’s the same rating and only slightly down from the 241,000 viewers for the prior edition.

In addition to Hook’s debut, Rampage featured The Lucha Brothers vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Team titles, Adam Cole vs. Wheeler YUTA, and much more.