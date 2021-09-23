AEW Rampage Will Stay on TNT in 2022, Premiere Date Set For Dynamite on TBS

Variety reports that AEW Rampage will remain on TNT next year when Dynamite is scheduled to move to TBS, which was announced back in May. Meanwhile, Dynamite will officially debut on TBS on January 5, 2022. Dynamite will continue to air Wednesdays at 8 PM ET, while Rampage will still air on Fridays at 10 PM ET.

Dynamite has been the #1 show on cable in the key adults 18-49 demographic for four weeks in a row now, although last night’s numbers have yet to be revealed. Last week’s episode drew a 0.44 rating, compared to last week’s RAW, which had a 0.43.