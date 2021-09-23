wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Will Stay on TNT in 2022, Premiere Date Set For Dynamite on TBS
September 23, 2021 | Posted by
Variety reports that AEW Rampage will remain on TNT next year when Dynamite is scheduled to move to TBS, which was announced back in May. Meanwhile, Dynamite will officially debut on TBS on January 5, 2022. Dynamite will continue to air Wednesdays at 8 PM ET, while Rampage will still air on Fridays at 10 PM ET.
Dynamite has been the #1 show on cable in the key adults 18-49 demographic for four weeks in a row now, although last night’s numbers have yet to be revealed. Last week’s episode drew a 0.44 rating, compared to last week’s RAW, which had a 0.43.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Weighs in on Bron Breakker’s Ring Name, Jokes About AEW Attendance With ‘93,173’
- CM Punk on Being Considered a Star the Level of Steve Austin, Trashes Hulk Hogan
- Bryan Danielson Says WWE Asked Him Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In AEW
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year