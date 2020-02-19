This Week’s AEW Rankings: MJF Joins Top 5, Riho No Longer Champ

– AEW has released this week’s rankings, which features MJF and Riho joining the top five of their respective divisions. Riho now moves to No. 1 of the rankings of the AEW women’s division after losing the title to Nyla Rose last week.

Men’s Division:

Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0 in 2020, 10-1-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (5-0, 10-1-1) (Last Week: #1)

2. Cody (2-0, 9-3-1) (Last Week: #2)

3. Pac (1-1, 6-5-1) (Last Week: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (0-0, 14-5) (Last Week: #4)

5. MJF (2-0, 6-1) (LW: Not Ranked)

Women’s Division:

Champion: Nyla Rose (3-1 in 2020, 7-4 overall)

1. Riho (Last Week: #1) (2-1, 10-3) (Last Week: Champion)

2. Kris Statlander (1-1, 5-3) (Last Week: #3)

3. Hikaru Shida (2-1, 7-4) (Last Week: #2)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-0, 1-2) (Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (1-2, 8-6) (Last Week: #5)

Tag Team Division:

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (3-0)

1. The Young Bucks (2-1) (Last Week: #2)

2. SCU (2-2) (Last Week: #1)

3. The Dark Order (2-0) (Last Week: #3)

4. Santana & Ortiz (0-1) (Last Week: #4)

5. Lucha Bros (0-1) (Last Week: #5)