wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: MJF Joins Top 5, Riho No Longer Champ
– AEW has released this week’s rankings, which features MJF and Riho joining the top five of their respective divisions. Riho now moves to No. 1 of the rankings of the AEW women’s division after losing the title to Nyla Rose last week.
Men’s Division:
Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0 in 2020, 10-1-1 overall)
1. Jon Moxley (5-0, 10-1-1) (Last Week: #1)
2. Cody (2-0, 9-3-1) (Last Week: #2)
3. Pac (1-1, 6-5-1) (Last Week: #3)
4. Kenny Omega (0-0, 14-5) (Last Week: #4)
5. MJF (2-0, 6-1) (LW: Not Ranked)
Women’s Division:
Champion: Nyla Rose (3-1 in 2020, 7-4 overall)
1. Riho (Last Week: #1) (2-1, 10-3) (Last Week: Champion)
2. Kris Statlander (1-1, 5-3) (Last Week: #3)
3. Hikaru Shida (2-1, 7-4) (Last Week: #2)
4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-0, 1-2) (Last Week: #4)
5. Britt Baker (1-2, 8-6) (Last Week: #5)
Tag Team Division:
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (3-0)
1. The Young Bucks (2-1) (Last Week: #2)
2. SCU (2-2) (Last Week: #1)
3. The Dark Order (2-0) (Last Week: #3)
4. Santana & Ortiz (0-1) (Last Week: #4)
5. Lucha Bros (0-1) (Last Week: #5)
.@jennifersterger brings us this week's Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/7yMmCEBq6p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More On Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From WrestleCon, No Comment from AEW, Note On Jericho, Omega, & Moxley WrestleCon Bookings
- Eve Torres Shares Account of President Donald Trump ‘Forcefully’ Grabbing Her During 2009 WWE Press Event
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Dragging Sapphire Into the Shower & Forcing Her To Shower