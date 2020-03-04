wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Chris Jericho Slotted Down to No. 1, The Dark Order Rises to No. 1 in Tag Division
– This week’s AEW rankings have been revealed following last Saturday’s AEW Revolution event. There have been some rankings shifts across each division. You can check out the updated rankings below.
Men’s Division
Champion: Jon Moxley (7-0 in 2020, 12-1-1 overall)
1. Chris Jericho (0-1, 10-2-1) (LW: Champion)
2. MJF (3-0, 7-1) (LW: #2)
3. Kenny Omega (1-0, 17-6) (LW: #4)
4. Cody Rhodes (3-1, 10-4-1) (LW: #2)
5. PAC (2-2, 7-6-1) (LW: 3)
Women’s Division
Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 8-4 overall)
1. Hikaru Shida (3-1, 8-4) (LW: #3)
2. Riho (3-1, 11-4) (LW: #2)
3. Kris Statlander (2-2, 6-4) (LW: #1)
4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (2-2, 10-6) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)
1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #3)
2. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #1)
3. SCU (2-3) (LW: #2)
4. The Best Friends (3-2) (LW: #5)
5. Private Party (1-0) (LW: NR)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/GCf5cgF5l1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 4, 2020
