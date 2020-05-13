wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Jurassic Express & Private Party Join Tag Rankings
– AEW released this week’s official rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jurassic Express and Private Party managed to break into the tag team rankings this week, while SCU and Lucha Bros. fell off. You can check out the full AEW Rankings below.
Men’s Division
Champion: Jon Moxley (10-0 in 2020, 15-2-1 overall)
1. Cody (9-1, 16-6-1) (LW: #1)
2. Lance Archer (5-0, 5-0) (LW: #2)
3. Kenny Omega (4-0, 20-8) (LW: #3)
4. Brodie Lee (4-0, 4-0) (LW: 4)
5. Darby Allin (5-3, 10-10-1) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Nyla Rose (5-1 in 2020, 10-4 overall)
1. Hikaru Shida (7-1, 12-5) (LW: #1)
2. Kris Statlander (3-3, 7-6) (LW: #2)
3. Britt Baker (4-3, 12-7) (LW: $4
4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #3)
5. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)
1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (6-3) (LW: #3)
3. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #3)
4. Jurassic Express (2-0) (LW: N/R)
5. Private Party (3-1) (LW: N/R)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/UEWQ6RaFuT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle ‘Had No Idea’ About WWE Brand-to-Brand Invitation, Admits He Didn’t Watch RAW
- Heath Slater Reveals Origin of ‘I Got Kids,’ Says It Was Off Script And That Vince McMahon Loved It
- The Undertaker Discusses If Undertaker Character Would Be Successful If It Debuted Today, How Much He Did to Protect The Character
- Otis Discusses How Dyslexia Has Impacted His Life, When He Told Tucker About It