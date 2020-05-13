This Week’s AEW Rankings: Jurassic Express & Private Party Join Tag Rankings

– AEW released this week’s official rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jurassic Express and Private Party managed to break into the tag team rankings this week, while SCU and Lucha Bros. fell off. You can check out the full AEW Rankings below.

Men’s Division

Champion: Jon Moxley (10-0 in 2020, 15-2-1 overall)

1. Cody (9-1, 16-6-1) (LW: #1)

2. Lance Archer (5-0, 5-0) (LW: #2)

3. Kenny Omega (4-0, 20-8) (LW: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (4-0, 4-0) (LW: 4)

5. Darby Allin (5-3, 10-10-1) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (5-1 in 2020, 10-4 overall)

1. Hikaru Shida (7-1, 12-5) (LW: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (3-3, 7-6) (LW: #2)

3. Britt Baker (4-3, 12-7) (LW: $4

4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #3)

5. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)

1. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (6-3) (LW: #3)

3. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #3)

4. Jurassic Express (2-0) (LW: N/R)

5. Private Party (3-1) (LW: N/R)