This Week’s AEW Rankings: The Best Friends Shoot Up the Tag Ranks
– AEW released this week’s official rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and Saturday’s Double or Nothing 2020 event. This week, The Best Friends rocketed up the tag team rankings and took over the No.1 slot from The Dark Order. You can see the full rankings for this week below.
Men’s Division
Champion: Jon Moxley (10-0 in 2020, 15-2-1 overall)
1. Cody (9-1, 16-6-1) (LW: #1)
2. Lance Archer (5-0, 5-0) (LW: #2)
3. Kenny Omega (4-0, 20-8) (LW: #3)
4. Brodie Lee (4-0, 4-0) (LW: 4)
5. Darby Allin (6-3, 11-10-1) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Nyla Rose (5-1 in 2020, 10-4 overall)
1. Hikaru Shida (9-1, 14-5) (LW: #1)
2. Kris Statlander (3-4, 7-7) (LW: #2)
3. Britt Baker (4-4, 12-8) (LW: #4)
4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (LW: #3)
5. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)
1. The Best Friends (7-3) (LW: #3)
2. The Dark Order (5-0) (LW: #1)
3. Private Party (4-1) (LW: #5)
4. The Young Bucks (2-2) (LW: #3)
5. Jurassic Express (3-1) (LW: #4)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/fNZwIdVVXu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 20, 2020
