AEW Rankings: Bryan Danielson Enters Men’s Rankings

The latest AEW Rankings saw some movement in the men’s rankings, with Bryan Danielson and Scorpio Sky making the top five. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday.

The men’s division saw Hangman Page and Orange Cassidy stay in the top two positions, while Miro moved up a spot to #3. Danielson and Sky took the #4 and 5 spots, with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston slipping out of the rankings.

Meanwhile, the women’s division was largely the same with Tay Conti and Jade Cargill remaining at #1 and #2. Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose both moved up a slot to #3 and 4, with Kris Statlander slipping from #3 to #5.

Finally, the only movement in the tag rankings saw The Acclaimed and Private Party switch positions. The Acclaimed were up one spot to #4, while Private Party slipped to #5.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (7-1-1 in 2021, 50-14-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (8-1 in 2021, 30-24 overall)

1. Hangman Page (12-1 in 2021, 44-15 overall) (LR: #1)

2. Orange Cassidy (18-2-1 in 2021, 45-13-2 overall) (LR: #2)

3. Miro (13-1 in 2021, 20-2 overall (LR: #4)

4. Bryan Danielson (6-0-1 in 2021, 6-0-1 overall) (LR: NR)

5. Scorpio Sky (11-1 in 2021, 50-15 overall (LR: NR)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (16-1 in 2021, 33-15 overall)

1. Tay Conti (29-4 in 2021, 41-7 overall) (LR: #1)

2. Jade Cargill (16-0 in 2021, 17-0 overall) (LR: #2)

3. Thunder Rosa (29-3 in 2021, 35-6 overall) (LR: #4)

4. Nyla Rose (21-5 in 2021, 46-13 overall) (LR: #5)

5. Kris Statlander (18-2 in 2021, 29-11 overall) (LR: #3)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (13-1 in 2021)

1. FTR (13-2 in 2021) (LR: #1)

2. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #2)

3. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #3)

4. The Acclaimed (18-4) (LR: #5)

5. Private Party (11-2 in 2021) (LR: #4)