AEW Rankings: Divisions Reset for 2022, Wardlow Enters Top 5
– The latest AEW Rankings are out now ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight marks the first Dynamite of 2022, along with the show’s debut on TBS.
With the new year, AEW has reset the rankings for each of its divisions. Wardlow is now No. 3 of the men’s division. Riho currently tops the AEW women’s division at No. 1 with one win in 2022. Finally, Jurassic Express is currently No. 1 of the tag rankings, with The Acclaimed close behind at No. 2 with a win already in the books this year. Here are the full Top 5 rankings:
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Hangman Page (0-0 in 2022, 45-15-1 overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Cody Rhodes (0-0 in 2022, 48-16-2 overall)
1. Bryan Danielson (0-0 in 2022, 13-1-2 overall)
2. Adam Cole (0-0 in 2022, 11-4 overall)
3. Wardlow (0-0 in 2022, 39-6 overall)
4. Scorpio Sky (1-0 in 2022, 52-16 overall)
5. Powerhouse Hobbs (1-0 in 2022, 35-16 overall)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (0-0 in 2022, 38-18 overall)
1. Riho (1-0 in 2022, 29-10 overall)
2. Jade Cargill (0-0 in 2022, 22-0 overall)
3. Ruby Soho (0-0 in 2022, 10-2 overall)
4. Kris Statlander (0-0 in 2022, 38-14 overall)
5. Thunder Rosa (0-0 in 2022, 44-7 overall)
Tag Team Division
AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (0-0 in 2022)
1. Jurassic Express (0-0 in 2022)
2. The Acclaimed (1-0 in 2022)
3. The Young Bucks (0-0 in 2022)
4. Santana & Ortiz (0-0 in 2022)
5. FTR (0-0 in 2022)
Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, January 5, 2022 pic.twitter.com/J8KjaAvBdW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2022
