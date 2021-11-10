AEW Rankings: Everything Stable Heading Into Full Gear

The latest AEW Rankings saw everything stay stable as we move into this weekend’s Full Gear PPV. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday.

None of the rankings saw changes from the Friday-released rankings. Hangman Page is still #1 in the men’s rankings followed by Miro, Bryan Danielson, Scorpio Sky, and Orange Cassidy. The women’s rankings stayed the same as well with Tay Conti leading the way ahead of Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander.

Finally, the tag rankings also held even with FTR at #1. The Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, The Acclaimed, and Private Party followed.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (8-1-1 in 2021, 52-15-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (8-1 in 2021, 31-24 overall)

1. Hangman Page (12-1 in 2021, 44-15 overall) (LR: #1)

2. Miro (14-1 in 2021, 21-2 overall (LR: #2)

3. Bryan Danielson (7-0-1 in 2021, 6-1-1 overall) (LR: #3)

4. Scorpio Sky (11-1 in 2021, 50-15 overall (LR: #4)

5. Orange Cassidy (20-3-1 in 2021, 52-14-2 overall) (LR: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (18-1 in 2021, 37-16 overall)

1. Tay Conti (30-4 in 2021, 41-7 overall) (LR: #1)

2. Jade Cargill (16-0 in 2021, 17-0 overall) (LR: #2)

3. Thunder Rosa (29-3 in 2021, 37-6 overall) (LR: #3)

4. Nyla Rose (23-5 in 2021, 49-19 overall) (LR: #4)

5. Kris Statlander (18-2 in 2021, 32-13 overall) (LR: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (13-1 in 2021)

1. FTR (14-2 in 2021) (LR: #1)

2. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #2)

3. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #3)

4. The Acclaimed (18-4) (LR: #4)

5. Private Party (11-2 in 2021) (LR: #5)