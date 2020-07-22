Latest AEW Rankings: MJF Climbs to #1, Darby Allin Enters Top 5

The latest AEW rankings have been revealed, with a shakeup in the men’s rankings after Fight For the Fallen. The rankings were released this afternoon before Dynamite and you can see them below.

While the women’s and tag team division rankings were unchanged, the men’s rankings saw Brian Cage drop from #1 to #3 after he lost to Cody last week. That allowed MJF to climb to #1 and Lance Archer to rise to #2, both up a spot from last week. In addition, Brodie Lee rose a spot to #4 and Chris Jericho dropped out of the top five, allowing Darby Allin to slip into the spot.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0 in 2020, 18-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (14-1, 21-6-1)

1. MJF (7-0, 12-2) (LW: #2)

2. Lance Archer (9-1, 9-1) (LW: #3)

3. Brian Cage (6-1, 6-1) (LW: #1)

4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 7-1) (LW: #5)

5. Darby Allin (7-4, 12-11-1) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (14-1 in 2020, 19-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (7-2, 14-5) (LW: #1)

2. Big Swole (5-3, 6-7) (LW: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (4-4, 6-6) (LW: #3)

4. Kris Statlander (4-4, 8-9) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (10-0 in 2020)

1. Dark Order (7-0) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (11-4) (LW: #2)

3. Jurassic Express (5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Young Bucks (4-2) (LW: #4)

5. Private Party (5-3) (LW: #5)