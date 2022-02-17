AEW Rankings: New #1 Contenders In All Divisions

The latest AEW Rankings are in, with new #1 contenders and more. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday.

The men’s division saw Lance Archer drop three spots from the top spot to #4, with Adam Cole moving up a spot to become the new #1 contender. Dante Martin was up a position to #2, with Powerhouse Hobbs rising two places to #5. Andrade El Idolo slipped out of the top five, with Wardlow coming in at the new #5.

The women’s rankings also saw a new top-ranked contender in Thunder Rosa, who traded places with Leyla Hirsch between #1 and 2. The remainder was stable with Serena Deep, Anna Jay, and Red Velvet filling out the top five.

Finally, the tag rankings saw The Acclaimed take the top spot, up from last week and displacing the Gunn Club who fell to #4. Kings of the Black Throne were up two spots to #2 followed by Private Party (up from #5), the Gunn Club, and FTR (down two from #3).

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Adam Page (2-0 in 2022, 48-15-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (5-0 in 2022, 39-25 overall)

1. Adam Cole (4-0 in 2022, 16-4 overall) (LW: #2)

2. Dante Martin (6-0 in 2022, 41-19 overall) (LW: #3)

3. Powerhouse Hobbs (6-1 in 2022, 41-17 overall) (LW: #5)

4. Lance Archer (5-1 in 2022, 45-10 overall) (LW: #1)

5. Wardlow (3-1 in 2022, 42-7 overall) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (2-0 in 2022, 41-19 overall)

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill (5-0 in 2022, 27-0 overall)

1. Thunder Rosa (2-0 in 2022, 49-7 overall) (LW: #2)

2. Leyla Hirsch (4-0 in 2022, 30-12 overall) (LW: #1)

3. Serena Deeb (3-0 in 2022, 15-5 overall) (LW: #3)

4. Anna Jay (4-1 in 2022, 26-11 overall) (LW: #4)

5. Red Velvet (3-1 in 2022, 43-21 overall) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Jurassic Express (5-0 in 2022)

1. The Acclaimed (3-1 in 2022) (LW: #1)

2. Kings of the Black Throne (2-0 in 2022) (LW: #4)

3. Private Party (2-1 in 2022) (LW: #5)

4. Gunn Club (3-1 in 2022) (LW: #1)

5. FTR (2-1 in 2022) (LW: #3)