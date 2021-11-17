AEW Rankings: New #1 Contenders in Men and Women’s Divisions

The latest AEW Rankings feature some changes related to the fallout from Full Gear, including new #1 contenders in all divisions. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday.

The men’s division was of course shook up by Hangman Page’s World Title win. While Bryan Danielson moved up to #1 by virtue of his win in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, former champion Kenny Omega is now #2. Scorpio Sky moved up a spot to #3 followed by Jungle Boy and former #2-ranked Miro.

Among the women, Jade Cargill rose to #1 by virtue of Tay Conti’s loss at Full Gear, while Thunder Rosa moved up to #2. Conti is at #3 followed by Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander, who are stable from last week.

Finally, the tag rankings saw the Young Bucks move into top contender status by virtue of FTR’s loss at Full Gear. Jurassic Express moved up a spot to #2, FTR landed at #3, and The Acclaimed at in at #4. Santana & Ortiz moved into the top five, displacing Private Party.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Hangman Page (13-1- in 2021, 45-15 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (8-1 in 2021, 32-24 overall)

1. Bryan Danielson (9-0-1 in 2021, 9-1-1 overall) (LR: #3)

2. Kenny Omega (8-2-1 in 2021, 52-116-1 overall) (LR: Champion)

3. Scorpio Sky (12-1 in 2021, 51-16 overall) (LR: #4)

4. Jungle Boy (16-3 in 2021, 65-34-1 overall ) (LR: NR)

5. Miro (14-2 in 2021, 21-3 overall (LR: #2)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (19-1 in 2021, 38-17 overall)

1. Jade Cargill (17-0 in 2021, 18-0 overall) (LR: #2)

2. Thunder Rosa (29-3 in 2021, 39-6 overall) (LR: #3)

3. Tay Conti (30-5 in 2021, 41-8 overall) (LR: #1)

4. Nyla Rose (23-5 in 2021, 50-21 overall) (LR: #4)

5. Kris Statlander (18-2 in 2021, 33-13 overall) (LR: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (14-1 in 2021)

1. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #2)

2. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #3)

3. FTR (14-3 in 2021) (LR: #1)

4. The Acclaimed (19-4) (LR: #4)

5. Santana & Ortiz (13-3 in 2021) (LR: #NR)