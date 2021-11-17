wrestling / News
AEW Rankings: New #1 Contenders in Men and Women’s Divisions
The latest AEW Rankings feature some changes related to the fallout from Full Gear, including new #1 contenders in all divisions. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday.
The men’s division was of course shook up by Hangman Page’s World Title win. While Bryan Danielson moved up to #1 by virtue of his win in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, former champion Kenny Omega is now #2. Scorpio Sky moved up a spot to #3 followed by Jungle Boy and former #2-ranked Miro.
Among the women, Jade Cargill rose to #1 by virtue of Tay Conti’s loss at Full Gear, while Thunder Rosa moved up to #2. Conti is at #3 followed by Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander, who are stable from last week.
Finally, the tag rankings saw the Young Bucks move into top contender status by virtue of FTR’s loss at Full Gear. Jurassic Express moved up a spot to #2, FTR landed at #3, and The Acclaimed at in at #4. Santana & Ortiz moved into the top five, displacing Private Party.
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Hangman Page (13-1- in 2021, 45-15 overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (8-1 in 2021, 32-24 overall)
1. Bryan Danielson (9-0-1 in 2021, 9-1-1 overall) (LR: #3)
2. Kenny Omega (8-2-1 in 2021, 52-116-1 overall) (LR: Champion)
3. Scorpio Sky (12-1 in 2021, 51-16 overall) (LR: #4)
4. Jungle Boy (16-3 in 2021, 65-34-1 overall ) (LR: NR)
5. Miro (14-2 in 2021, 21-3 overall (LR: #2)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (19-1 in 2021, 38-17 overall)
1. Jade Cargill (17-0 in 2021, 18-0 overall) (LR: #2)
2. Thunder Rosa (29-3 in 2021, 39-6 overall) (LR: #3)
3. Tay Conti (30-5 in 2021, 41-8 overall) (LR: #1)
4. Nyla Rose (23-5 in 2021, 50-21 overall) (LR: #4)
5. Kris Statlander (18-2 in 2021, 33-13 overall) (LR: #5)
Tag Team Division
AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (14-1 in 2021)
1. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #2)
2. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #3)
3. FTR (14-3 in 2021) (LR: #1)
4. The Acclaimed (19-4) (LR: #4)
5. Santana & Ortiz (13-3 in 2021) (LR: #NR)
Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, November 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/gAvy8sRUn0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Praises Tony Khan’s Decision To Take Over Creative In AEW
- Ric Flair On The Possibility Of Wrestling Again, Says He’s In Better Shape Than 20 Years Ago
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Know What CM Punk & Bryan Danielson Have Contributed to AEW
- Note On AEW Full Gear Match Finish Not Going As Planned, Backstage Frustration With One Talent