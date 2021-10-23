wrestling / News
AEW Rankings: New #1 Contenders In Women’s and Tag Divisions
The latest AEW Rankings saw new #1 contenders in the women’s and tag team divisions. You can see the full rankings below as released on Friday.
The men’s division was the same as last week, with Hangman Page the #1 contender followed by Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Miro. Meanwhile, Tay Conti moved to #1 in the women’s division, displacing Jade Cargill who moved to #2. Hikaru Shida dropped out of the top five, with Nyla Rose taking the #5 spot.
Finally, the tag rankings saw FTR move into the #1 contender’s spot, with the Young Bucks slipping to #2. Jurassic Express likewise slipped to #3 while Private Party and The Acclaimed stayed at #4 and #5.
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (7-1-1 in 2021, 50-14-1 overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (7-1 in 2021, 29-24 overall)
1. Hangman Page (12-1 in 2021, 44-15 overall) (LR: #1)
2. Orange Cassidy (18-2-1 in 2021, 45-13-2 overall) (LR: #2)
3. Jon Moxley (14-3 in 2021, 52-10-1 overall) (LR: #3)
4. Lance Archer (25-4 in 2021, 40-8 overall) (LR: #4)
5. Miro (13-1 in 2021, 20-2 overall (LR: #5)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (15-1 in 2021, 33-15 overall)
1. Tay Conti (28-4 in 2021, 41-7 overall) (LR: #2)
2. Jade Cargill (16-0 in 2021, 17-0 overall) (LR: #1)
3. Kris Statlander (18-1 in 2021, 29-10 overall) (LR: #3)
4. Thunder Rosa (29-3 in 2021, 35-6 overall) (LR: #4)
5. Nyla Rose (21-5 in 2021, 46-13 overall) (LR: #NR)
Tag Team Division
AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (13-1 in 2021)
1. FTR (11-2 in 2021) (LR: #3)
2. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #1)
3. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #2)
4. Private Party (11-2 in 2021) (LR: #4)
5. The Acclaimed (17-4) (LR: #5)
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Updated WWE Rosters And Creative Plans Post-Draft
- Top Free Agent Expected To Debut This Weekend For Impact Wrestling (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Allegedly Asked Tony Khan Not To Change Booking Plans For Last Week’s AEW Rampage
- WWE Stars Reportedly Took Private Jets & Chartered Flights to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel