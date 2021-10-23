AEW Rankings: New #1 Contenders In Women’s and Tag Divisions

The latest AEW Rankings saw new #1 contenders in the women’s and tag team divisions. You can see the full rankings below as released on Friday.

The men’s division was the same as last week, with Hangman Page the #1 contender followed by Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Miro. Meanwhile, Tay Conti moved to #1 in the women’s division, displacing Jade Cargill who moved to #2. Hikaru Shida dropped out of the top five, with Nyla Rose taking the #5 spot.

Finally, the tag rankings saw FTR move into the #1 contender’s spot, with the Young Bucks slipping to #2. Jurassic Express likewise slipped to #3 while Private Party and The Acclaimed stayed at #4 and #5.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (7-1-1 in 2021, 50-14-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (7-1 in 2021, 29-24 overall)

1. Hangman Page (12-1 in 2021, 44-15 overall) (LR: #1)

2. Orange Cassidy (18-2-1 in 2021, 45-13-2 overall) (LR: #2)

3. Jon Moxley (14-3 in 2021, 52-10-1 overall) (LR: #3)

4. Lance Archer (25-4 in 2021, 40-8 overall) (LR: #4)

5. Miro (13-1 in 2021, 20-2 overall (LR: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (15-1 in 2021, 33-15 overall)

1. Tay Conti (28-4 in 2021, 41-7 overall) (LR: #2)

2. Jade Cargill (16-0 in 2021, 17-0 overall) (LR: #1)

3. Kris Statlander (18-1 in 2021, 29-10 overall) (LR: #3)

4. Thunder Rosa (29-3 in 2021, 35-6 overall) (LR: #4)

5. Nyla Rose (21-5 in 2021, 46-13 overall) (LR: #NR)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (13-1 in 2021)

1. FTR (11-2 in 2021) (LR: #3)

2. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #1)

3. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #2)

4. Private Party (11-2 in 2021) (LR: #4)

5. The Acclaimed (17-4) (LR: #5)