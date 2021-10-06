AEW Rankings: New #1 Women’s and Tag Contenders Emerge In Shakeup

The men’s division was largely unchanged from Friday, with Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara still reigning as champions and Orange Cassidy still #1 contender followed by Jon Moxley. The only change here saw Christian Cage and Lance Archer change positions, with Archer now at #3 and Cage at #5. Miro is still ranked #4. Meanwhile, the women’s division sees a new #1 contender in Jade Cargill, with Thunder Rosa slipping all the way down to #5. Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, and Kris Statlander all moved up one spot due to Rosa’s fall.

Finally, the tag rankings saw The Ascension leap into the top spot and displace Gunn Club, who were #3, from the top five. The Young Bucks dropped a spot to #2, as did Jurassic Express to #3. FTR rose one rung to #4 and Private Party slipped a spot to #5.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (7-1-1 in 2021, 50-14-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (6-1 in 2021, 28-23 overall)

1. Orange Cassidy (18-1-1 in 2021, 45-12-2 overall) (LR: #1)

2. Jon Moxley (13-2 in 2021, 51-9-1 overall) (LR: #2)

3. Lance Archer (24-3 in 2021, 39-7 overall) (LR: #5)

4. Miro (13-1 in 2021, 20-2 overall (LR: #4)

5. Christian Cage (7-1 in 2021, 10-2 overall) (LR: #3)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (15-1 in 2021, 33-15 overall)

1. Jade Cargill (15-0 in 2021, 16-0 overall) (LR: #2)

2. Hikaru Shida (15-1 in 2021, 49-9 overall) (LR: #3)

3. Tay Conti (26-4 in 2021, 39-7 overall) (LR: #4)

4. Kris Statlander (18-1 in 2021, 29-10 overall) (LR: #5)

5. Thunder Rosa (29-3 in 2021, 35-6 overall) (LR: #1)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (12-0 in 2021)

1. The Acclaimed (17-3) (LR: NR)

2. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #1)

3. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #2)

4. FTR (9-2 in 2021) (LR: #5)

5. Private Party (11-2 in 2021) (LR: #4)