wrestling / News
AEW Rankings: New Women’s #1 Contender, Young Bucks Slip In Tag Division
The latest AEW Rankings see a new #1 contender in the women’s division, plus a minor shakeup in the tank rankings. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday.
The men’s division stayed identical from #1 through #5 for another week with Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Scorpio Sky, Jungle Boy, and Miro ranked in that order. Riho moved to the top of women’s rankings following her win over Britt Baker on AEW Rampage, moving Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa down to #2 and 3, respectively.
Finally, the tag rankings saw Jurassic Express remain ranked at #1, while the Young Bucks fell three spots to #5. FTR rose a spot to #2 while the Gunn Club slipped jumped two spots to #3. Santana & Ortiz stayed steady at #4
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (13-1- in 2021, 45-15 overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (9-1 in 2021, 33-24 overall)
1. Bryan Danielson (10-0-1 in 2021, 9-1-1 overall) (LR: #1)
2. Kenny Omega (8-2-1 in 2021, 52-116-1 overall) (LR: #2)
3. Scorpio Sky (12-1 in 2021, 51-16 overall) (LR: #3)
4. Jungle Boy (16-3 in 2021, 65-34-1 overall ) (LR: 4)
5. Miro (14-2 in 2021, 21-3 overall (LR: #5)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (19-2 in 2021, 38-18 overall)
1. Riho (12-2 in 2021, 25-10 overall) (LR: #3)
2. Jade Cargill (17-0 in 2021, 18-0 overall) (LR: #1)
3. Thunder Rosa (30-3 in 2021, 40-6 overall) (LR: #2)
4. Nyla Rose (23-5 in 2021, 52-21 overall) (LR: #4)
5. Kris Statlander (18-2 in 2021, 33-13 overall) (LR: #5)
Tag Team Division
AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (14-1 in 2021)
1. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #1)
2. FTR (14-3 in 2021) (LR: #3)
3. The Gunn Club (9-0) (LR: #5)
4. Santana & Ortiz (15-3 in 2021) (LR: #4)
5. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #2)
Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, December 1, 2021 pic.twitter.com/860jnmDEsh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Says The Katie Vick Angle Was Going To Lead To Triple H vs. Scott Vick At Wrestlemania
- Ricochet On Potentially Turning Heel In WWE, How Being Heel Helped Him Early In His Career
- Jim Ross On Joining Vince McMahon’s Kiss My Ass Club, Why He Regrets His Attitude Toward the Angle
- Note On Possible Storyline Plans For Edge vs. The Miz, Edge’s Reference To John Morrison On WWE Raw