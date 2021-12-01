AEW Rankings: New Women’s #1 Contender, Young Bucks Slip In Tag Division

The latest AEW Rankings see a new #1 contender in the women’s division, plus a minor shakeup in the tank rankings. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday.

The men’s division stayed identical from #1 through #5 for another week with Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Scorpio Sky, Jungle Boy, and Miro ranked in that order. Riho moved to the top of women’s rankings following her win over Britt Baker on AEW Rampage, moving Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa down to #2 and 3, respectively.

Finally, the tag rankings saw Jurassic Express remain ranked at #1, while the Young Bucks fell three spots to #5. FTR rose a spot to #2 while the Gunn Club slipped jumped two spots to #3. Santana & Ortiz stayed steady at #4

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (13-1- in 2021, 45-15 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (9-1 in 2021, 33-24 overall)

1. Bryan Danielson (10-0-1 in 2021, 9-1-1 overall) (LR: #1)

2. Kenny Omega (8-2-1 in 2021, 52-116-1 overall) (LR: #2)

3. Scorpio Sky (12-1 in 2021, 51-16 overall) (LR: #3)

4. Jungle Boy (16-3 in 2021, 65-34-1 overall ) (LR: 4)

5. Miro (14-2 in 2021, 21-3 overall (LR: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (19-2 in 2021, 38-18 overall)

1. Riho (12-2 in 2021, 25-10 overall) (LR: #3)

2. Jade Cargill (17-0 in 2021, 18-0 overall) (LR: #1)

3. Thunder Rosa (30-3 in 2021, 40-6 overall) (LR: #2)

4. Nyla Rose (23-5 in 2021, 52-21 overall) (LR: #4)

5. Kris Statlander (18-2 in 2021, 33-13 overall) (LR: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (14-1 in 2021)

1. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #1)

2. FTR (14-3 in 2021) (LR: #3)

3. The Gunn Club (9-0) (LR: #5)

4. Santana & Ortiz (15-3 in 2021) (LR: #4)

5. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #2)