AEW Rankings: Ruby Soho Drops From Top 5, Tag Team Division Shifts

The latest AEW Rankings see Ruby Soho slip out of the top 5 in the women’s division, while the tag rankings saw some movement as well. AEW released the latest official rankings on Friday, which you can see in full below.

The men’s division stayed unchanged from last week with Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jon Moxley, Christian Cage, and Jungle Boy ranking in that order. The women’s division saw all the top five move up after Soho dropped out due to her loss to Britt Baker, which puts Thunder Rosa back in the #1 contender’s spot. Kris Statlander moved into #5 to fill the hole left by Soho’s drop.

Meanwhile, the Young Bucks stayed at #1 in the tag rankings and Jurassic Express stayed at #2, while FTR slipped two spots to #5. The Gunn Club and Private Party both moved up a spot due to FTR’s fall.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (7-1-1 in 2021, 50-14-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Miro (13-0 in 2021, 20-1 overall)

1. Orange Cassidy (16-1-1 in 2021, 42-12-2 overall) (LR: #1)

2. Powerhouse Hobbs (16-2 in 2021, 29-13 overall) (LR: #2)

3. Jon Moxley (13-2 in 2021, 50-9-1 overall) (LR: #3)

4. Christian Cage (7-1 in 2021, 10-1 overall) (LR: #4)

5. Jungle Boy (13-2 in 2021, 60-31-1 overall) (LR: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (15-1 in 2021, 33-15 overall)

1. Thunder Rosa (27-2 in 2021, 33-5 overall) (LR: #2)

2. Jade Cargill (14-0 in 2021, 15-0 overall) (LR: #3)

3. Hikaru Shida (15-1 in 2021, 49-9 overall) (LR: #4)

4. Tay Conti (26-4 in 2021, 38-7 overall) (LR: #5)

5. Kris Statlander (16-1 in 2021, 26-10 overall) (LR: NR)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (12-0 in 2021)

1. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LR: #2)

3. Gunn Club (8-0 in 2021) (LR: #4)

4. Private Party (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #5)

5. FTR (8-2 in 2021) (LR: #3)