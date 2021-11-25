wrestling / News
AEW Rankings: Tay Conti Drops Out of Top 5, New #1 Tag Contenders
The latest AEW Rankings see the return of a former champion to the women’s contenders, while the tag team division has a new #1 contender. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday.
The men’s division stayed identical from #1 through #5 with Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Scorpio Sky, Jungle Boy, and Miro ranked in that order. The women’s rankings saw the same #1 and #2 in Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa, while Tay Conti dropped out of the rankings after she was #3 last week. Nyla Rose moved up a spot from #4 to take Conti’s spot and Riho returned to the rankings, coming in at #4. Kris Statlander stayed even at #5.
Finally, the tag rankings saw new #1 contenders in Jurassic Express, while the Young Bucks slipped to #2.
FTR is still at #3, while Santana & Ortiz moved up to #4 and the Gunn Club slipped into the rankings at #5.
The Acclaimed dropped out of the top five.
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Hangman Page (13-1- in 2021, 45-15 overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (9-1 in 2021, 33-24 overall)
1. Bryan Danielson (10-0-1 in 2021, 10-1-1 overall) (LR: #3)
2. Kenny Omega (8-2-1 in 2021, 52-116-1 overall) (LR: Champion)
3. Scorpio Sky (12-1 in 2021, 51-16 overall) (LR: #4)
4. Jungle Boy (16-3 in 2021, 66-34-1 overall ) (LR: NR)
5. Miro (14-2 in 2021, 21-3 overall (LR: #2)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (19-1 in 2021, 38-17 overall)
1. Jade Cargill (18-0 in 2021, 19-0 overall) (LR: #1)
2. Thunder Rosa (29-3 in 2021, 39-6 overall) (LR: #2)
3. Nyla Rose (24-5 in 2021, 51-21 overall) (LR: #3)
4. Riho (11-2 in 2021, 24-10 overall) (LR: NR)
5. Kris Statlander (18-2 in 2021, 34-13 overall) (LR: #5)
Tag Team Division
AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (14-1 in 2021)
1. Jurassic Express (12-3 in 2021) (LR: #2)
2. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LR: #1)
3. FTR (14-3 in 2021) (LR: #3)
4. Santana & Ortiz (13-3 in 2021) (LR: #5)
5. Gunn Club (8-0 in 2021) (LR: NR)
Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, November 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/gAvy8sRUn0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2021
