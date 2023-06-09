AEW Ratings In The UK Down Significantly From Earlier This Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ratings for AEW programming on ITV in the UK have dropped significantly over the past few months. Interestingly, the numbers have been dropping after the All In announcement for Wembley Stadium in London.

The May 23 episode of Rampage aired at 11:10 PM and wasn’t in the top 50 shows for the week. That means it had less than 55,000 viewers on ITV. Meanwhile, the May 26 episode of Dynamite at 9 PM was down to 78,000 viewers. This is half of what they were earning in that time slot only a few months ago.