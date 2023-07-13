AEW News: RC City Jokes About Banned Moves List, MJF On Body Slamming Big Bill

– RJ City took to social media to have some fun with the reports of AEW’s new organized list of moves that are banned or need approval. As reported, AEW has reportedly developed a new document that bans some moves and spots with others requiring approval. City posted to his Twitter account soon after the report began circulating and wrote:

“AEW has banned me from referencing the 2000 film Autumn In New York.”

AEW has banned me from referencing the 2000 film Autumn In New York. pic.twitter.com/T8iSGctka6 — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 13, 2023

– MJF was feeling his inner Hulk Hogan after bodyslamming Big Bill on last night’s Dynamite. The AEW World Champion posted to Twitter today to celebrate his bodyslam, writing:

“I’ll never forget the day I body slammed the 500 pound Big Bill in front of 90k screaming fans in the Saskatoon Silverdom with my brochacho Adam Cole, Brother.”