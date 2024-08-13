wrestling / News

AEW Reaches One Million Followers on X

August 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW New Logo Grey BG 3-26-24, TrillerTV Image Credit: AEW

– All Elite Wrestling hit a major milestone today with one of its social media platforms. AEW announced today that the promotion has now reached one million followers on X (formerly Twitter). Per the announcement, “#ThankYou! Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!” You can view the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading