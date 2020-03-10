AEW Officially Reaches 1 Million Instagram Followers

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that the company has reached one million followers on the promotion’s official Instagram page. You can check out the announcement below.

The Instagram caption on the announcement reads, Well, we did it, team! We wanted to take a moment to celebrate reaching 1 million followers today here on our @instagram page. Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us. #imwithaew Let us know in the comment section below. What has been a memorable #AEW moment for you?”