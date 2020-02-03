wrestling / News
AEW Reacts to Super Bowl Ads to Promote Dynamite
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW took to Twitter and reacted to a couple of Super Bowl ads to get a little promotion in for AEW Dynamite. As you can see below, the company commented on Planters’ commercial as well as Pringles’ Rick & Morty ad to hype up the Wednesday show:
#Planters has #BabyNut#AEW has a #Babysaurus
Same same
Different vibe.
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/YgV4W3PZgf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 3, 2020
Hey @Pringles! We've got you covered for your next #SuperBowl commercial 🤙
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday on @tntdrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/S4mVnv2yan
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 3, 2020
