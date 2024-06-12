AEW’s Rebel Reportedly Backstage At This Week’s WWE NXT

AEW-contracted talent Rebel was reportedly backstage at this week’s WWE NXT. Fightful Select reports that Rebel was at the tapings on Tuesday night.

There’s no specific word on why she was there, though the site says they were told she’s “personally connected” to someone who works at the WWE brand. Rebel hasn’t appeared on screen for AEW since 2022 but is still under contract to the company and remains on the roster page.