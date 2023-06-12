wrestling / News
AEW News: Note On Rebel’s Contract Status, Collision Commentary Team Update
June 12, 2023
– A new report has an update on Rebel’s AEW contract status. Fightful Select reports that while Rebel hasn’t been at recent shows, she is still under an AEW deal. She has been continuing her work with her AdFreeShows podcast.
– The site also reports that as of last week, it was indicated that the commentary team for AEW Collision was not set.
