AEW News: Red Velvet On Hey! (EW), Tony Khan Hypes This Week’s Dynamite
– Red Velvet is the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the episode of the RJ City-hosted show below:
– Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Saturday to hype Toni Storm’s match on this week’s episode of Dynamite, writing:
“WEDNESDAY
#AEWDynamite
@BOKCenter | Tulsa, OK
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
After the successful premiere of “Wet Ink”, “Timeless” Toni Storm is ready to show her opponnent at #AEWRevolution @DeonnaPurrazzo how serious of a grappler she can be!”
