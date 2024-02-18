wrestling / News

AEW News: Red Velvet On Hey! (EW), Tony Khan Hypes This Week’s Dynamite

February 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Red Velvet AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Red Velvet is the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the episode of the RJ City-hosted show below:

– Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Saturday to hype Toni Storm’s match on this week’s episode of Dynamite, writing:

“WEDNESDAY
#AEWDynamite
@BOKCenter | Tulsa, OK
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork

After the successful premiere of “Wet Ink”, “Timeless” Toni Storm is ready to show her opponnent at #AEWRevolution @DeonnaPurrazzo how serious of a grappler she can be!”

