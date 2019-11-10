wrestling / News
AEW Referee Bryce Remsberg On Recent Issues With Officiating
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, AEW referee Bryce Remsberg spoke about the recent issues with officiating in the company, most notably disqualifications not being called in spite of blatant interference. This happened on the first episode of Dynamite, when Jon Moxley attacked Kenny Omega during a match and the match continued. Here are highlights:
On AEW’s officiating: “I say we’re trying our hardest. There have been measures taken to ensure that it gets a little better. We’ve had conversations as a group with our bosses and esteemed veterans and they’re trying to help us. We’re all in this together. It’s been addressed and it’s going to get better. I promise.”
On not using the ten count in tag matches: “The tags are an issue. It hasn’t maybe been said enough that they get a 10 count. Tag team wrestling is kinda the bread and butter of AEW so I think during tag matches some guys stay out a little too long maybe. It doesn’t seem like we’re trying our hardest. I promise we’re trying our hardest. It’s only gonna get better.”
