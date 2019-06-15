wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Referee Dances with Sonny Kiss and Cody Responds, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Ricochet Comments On RAW Match

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lishus Sonny Kiss

– At a 3-2-1 Battle event, Sonny Kiss and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards proceeded to dance for the crowd. Cody responded with a Parks and Recreation gif.

– In addition to Bayley turning 30, today’s other wrestling birthdays include Scott Norton (58), Chuck Palumbo (48), and Cezar Bononi (33).

– Ricochet commented on the news that he will face The Miz, Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley on RAW for a shot at Samoa Joe’s US title at Stomping Grounds. He wrote:

