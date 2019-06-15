wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Referee Dances with Sonny Kiss and Cody Responds, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Ricochet Comments On RAW Match
– At a 3-2-1 Battle event, Sonny Kiss and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards proceeded to dance for the crowd. Cody responded with a Parks and Recreation gif.
More amazing footage of @RefAubrey and @SonnyKissXO at @321battle absolutely stealing the fucking show. #solidsteal #weirdwrestling pic.twitter.com/hcXbHtAxEM
— Paige (@Paigeileen) June 15, 2019
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 15, 2019
– In addition to Bayley turning 30, today’s other wrestling birthdays include Scott Norton (58), Chuck Palumbo (48), and Cezar Bononi (33).
– Ricochet commented on the news that he will face The Miz, Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley on RAW for a shot at Samoa Joe’s US title at Stomping Grounds. He wrote:
“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight.”
This Monday is one of the biggest opportunities of my career, time to go do what I’ve always done. Prevail when everyone else doubts me.
Only a #Superhero can take down the #Destroyer. 👑 https://t.co/iyYDKfjlzJ
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 15, 2019
