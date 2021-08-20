wrestling / News
AEW Releases 300 Additional Tickets For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
August 19, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has released an additional 300 tickets for this week’s big episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced that Friday’s episode at United Center in Chicago has 300 additional tickets on sale, as you can see below:
JUST RELEASED: 300 additional seats are ON SALE NOW for #AEWRampage TOMORROW at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago. Don’t miss out! Be part of this historic event in the Windy City by getting your tickets NOW at https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k! pic.twitter.com/j0yxaLDeof
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021
