AEW Releases 300 Additional Tickets For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage: The Last Dance

AEW has released an additional 300 tickets for this week’s big episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced that Friday’s episode at United Center in Chicago has 300 additional tickets on sale, as you can see below:

