AEW Releases Additional Tickets for Dynamite in Miami
June 2, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW confirmed today that more live event tickets have been made available for the upcoming July 7 edition of AEW Dynamite in Miami, Florida. You can see the announcement below.
Dynamite is being held on July 7 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. This will be the first show for AEW returning to live touring for Dynamite in July.
In compliance with current local government guidelines and due to popular demand, ADDITIONAL live event tickets have been just released for the Wednesday, July 7, 2021 #AEWDynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida
Order tickets now – 🎟️ https://t.co/T8KWCPUGFa pic.twitter.com/cksZxK7Obi
— AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) June 2, 2021
