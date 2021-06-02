wrestling / News

AEW Releases Additional Tickets for Dynamite in Miami

June 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Live Miami July 2021

– AEW confirmed today that more live event tickets have been made available for the upcoming July 7 edition of AEW Dynamite in Miami, Florida. You can see the announcement below.

Dynamite is being held on July 7 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. This will be the first show for AEW returning to live touring for Dynamite in July.

