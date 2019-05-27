AEW Releases Backstage Video of Jon Moxley Right Before His Double or Nothing Appearance, Cody Rehearsing Throne Sledgehammer Spot

The new episode of Being The Elite features some really cool backstage footage from AEW Double or Nothing, including footage at the start of the video of Jon Moxley backstage seconds before he debuted at the show.

Also around the 10 minute mark, we see footage of Cody rehearsing hitting the Triple H-inspired throne with a sledgehammer.

Around 11 minutes, Cody and the Young Bucks react to seeing the AEW World Title.

At around 19 minutes, we see Cody, Tony Khan, Billy Gunn, and the Young Bucks, along with the producers, sitting in the back watching Moxley’s entrance on the monitor.