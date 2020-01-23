wrestling / News

AEW News: AEW Releases Bonus Match of Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix, Pre-Sale Today For Dynamite In New Jersey, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Janela AEW Fyter Fest

– AEW has released a bonus match from the Chris Jericho Rock’n’Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise, featuring Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix.

– There is a pre-sale today for tickets to the upcoming AEW Dynamite taping in Newark, New Jersey. The pre-sale began at 9 AM ET at Ticketmaster.com. To get your tickets, use the code AEWPRU. Tickets officially go on sale tomorrow.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite. To read our full report, go here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading