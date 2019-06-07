wrestling / News
AEW Releases Cody “Throne Breaker’ T-Shirt
– All Elite Wrestling has released a new T-Shirt for Cody featuring his headline-grabbing throne-breaking moment from Double or Nothing. The company announced on Twitter that the new “Throne Breaker” shirt, which you can check out below.
The shirt references Cody’s entrance moment in which he destroyed a Triple H-esque throne with a sledgehammer. The shirt is available at Pro Wrestling Tees.
Check out the latest @CodyRhodes t-shirt release from #AEW
Order your #ThroneBreaker shirt today from @pwteeshttps://t.co/T5HwYBH2go pic.twitter.com/aFxODQQbPp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 6, 2019
