wrestling / News

AEW Releases Cody “Throne Breaker’ T-Shirt

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Throne AEW Double or Nothing

– All Elite Wrestling has released a new T-Shirt for Cody featuring his headline-grabbing throne-breaking moment from Double or Nothing. The company announced on Twitter that the new “Throne Breaker” shirt, which you can check out below.

The shirt references Cody’s entrance moment in which he destroyed a Triple H-esque throne with a sledgehammer. The shirt is available at Pro Wrestling Tees.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All Elite Wrestling, Cody, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading