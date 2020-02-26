AEW Releases Countdown to Revolution Trailer

AEW’s Countdown to Revolution show airs tomorrow after Dynamite, and a trailer for the show is online. You can see the video posted to AEW’s YouTube channel below. It’s described as follows:

Countdown to #Revolution follows the men and women of #AEW, as they prepare for battle this Saturday, live on pay per view. This unfiltered look at 5 matches, gives the fans and audience an unfiltered look as they have never seen before.