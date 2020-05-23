AEW Releases Countdown Preview Clips for Double or Nothing

– AEW released the Double or Nothing Countdown preview clips for the upcoming Double or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event. The card is scheduled for later today at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The previews showcase Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer, the Stadium Stampede match, and Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee. Here are the new preview clips:









Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

* Stadium Stampede: Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Women’s Championship No DQ or Count-Out Match: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Hikaru Shida

* MJF vs. Jungle Boy

* Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

* Casino Ladder Match: Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

* Tag Team Titles #1 Contender’s Pre-Show Match: Private Party vs. Best Friends