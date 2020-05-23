wrestling / News

AEW Releases Countdown Preview Clips for Double or Nothing

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mike Tyson AEW Double or Nothing TNT Championship

– AEW released the Double or Nothing Countdown preview clips for the upcoming Double or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event. The card is scheduled for later today at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The previews showcase Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer, the Stadium Stampede match, and Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee. Here are the new preview clips:




Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

Stadium Stampede: Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle
AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee
AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Lance Archer
AEW Women’s Championship No DQ or Count-Out Match: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Hikaru Shida
* MJF vs. Jungle Boy
* Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander
Casino Ladder Match: Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears
Tag Team Titles #1 Contender’s Pre-Show Match: Private Party vs. Best Friends

