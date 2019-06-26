AEW Releases First Episode of ‘Road to Fight For the Fallen’

– AEW is presenting their Fight For the Fallen show on July 13th, and the first episode of video series documenting their road to the show is online. You can see the video below for the event, which will see proceeds donated directly to the victims of gun violence and prevention of future acts of violence.

The video features AEW VP of Business Operations Nik Sobick talking about Tony Khan taking the “leap of faith” by launching the company and the success of Double or Nothing, as well as looking ahead to the events to come. He talks about how the Madden tournament shooting in Jacksonville, Florida affected many people and that Khan’s residence is just a few blocks away from the location of the incident. Sobick talks about the Victim Assistance Advisory Council, an organization in Jacksonville that helps decide where money donated to victims of gun violence are allocated, will be involved and that all proceeds will go to the VAAC.

The video then transitions to looking at Brandi Rhodes’ training for her match, then highlights the feud between MJF and Adam Page leading into their match (along with Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc) at Fyter Fest this weekend. It also looks at Cody and Dustin’s teaming up to face the Young Bucks at the Fight For the Fallen, with comments by Jake Roberts and Tony Schiavone.