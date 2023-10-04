wrestling / News

AEW Releases Footage of Adam Copeland Greeting Crowd After WrestleDream, Hugs Taz

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Adam Copeland Image Credit: AEW

AEW has released footage from after AEW WrestleDream went off the air, with Adam Copeland greeting the crowd in his debut. He went around the ring to slap hands and take selfies, before stopping by the announce table. There, he hugged both Excalibur and Taz, then went on to walk through the crowd before getting to the top of the ramp to leave.

