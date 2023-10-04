wrestling / News
AEW Releases Footage of Adam Copeland Greeting Crowd After WrestleDream, Hugs Taz
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has released footage from after AEW WrestleDream went off the air, with Adam Copeland greeting the crowd in his debut. He went around the ring to slap hands and take selfies, before stopping by the announce table. There, he hugged both Excalibur and Taz, then went on to walk through the crowd before getting to the top of the ramp to leave.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Responds To Newly-Corroborated Story Of ‘Stripping Down’ In Women’s Locker Room At Indie Show
- Bully Ray on Adam Copeland Reuniting With Christian Cage in AEW Being a No-Brainer
- Eric Bischoff On Why Bret Hart & Hulk Hogan Didn’t Trust Each Other, Bret’s Lackluster WCW Music
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos